Teams - Saturday - Australia.jpg

What the teams said – qualifying in the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

ferrari

With both Ferrari cars making it to Q3 with ease, it was no surprise to see both Ferrari cars looking fast throughout the weekend. But once there he had a completely different experience. Leclerc was able to grab provisional pole fractions of a second before the red flags came out, and later backed him up with a second sterling attempt to grab pole proper. But Sainz lost his first flying lap to those red flags before a starter issue cost him time. He had to try for a lap on cold tyres as the clock went off, made a mistake and aborted to finish a disappointing ninth.

READ MORE: ‘Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong’, says Sainz after qualifying P9 in Australia

Charles Leclerc, 1st, 1:17.868

“I am happy with my result today. This circuit is really…


Read Full News