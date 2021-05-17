LATEST

What the Tech? App of the day: Wombo | What The Tech? | wfmz.com – WFMZ Allentown

If you’re a fan of stupid silly apps, Wombo is a new one on the radar.

Like other shape-shifting apps such as Face Swap, Gradient and ReFace, Wombo creates a short video or GIF from a selfie. Using artificial intelligence, Wombo stitches adds eye movements, shoulders and head turns and mouth movements so it appears your still shot selfie is lip syncing the words to popular songs.

You can take a selfie with your camera in the Wombo app or add one from your photo library. You can also use still shot images of celebrities.

Once the selfie is recorded, you can choose from a selection of today’s top hits. Hip-hop songs are the best to use. DJ Snake’s “Turn Down For What”, “How Deep is Your Love” from Calvin Harris and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi are among the top 10 songs the app has rights to use. There are also selections from memes.

Once you’ve taken the selfie and choose the song, Wombo creates the magic. The results are pretty impressive, fun and silly. But that’s the point of these apps, isn’t it? Just stupid fun?

In our tests, I found for best results the lighting needs to be bright. A blank background keeps from shifting any artwork or TV screen in the room. It’s also best to smile a bit in the selfie. Not a big wide grin, but Wombo suggests a smile big enough for the app to see your teeth.

Wombo is a free app for iPhones and Android devices, but the free version has ads and a limited number of captures and Wombos you can do at one time. There’s a subscription of course. $4.99 for a month and $29.99 for a year and unlimited videos. There is a free 3-day trial if you sign up for the annual subscription but like similar apps, you’ll need to cancel the subscription within 2 days to avoid being charged for the entire year. (hint: you can cancel the trial right away and still use the premium version until the trial ends without being charged anything)

As far as safety is concerned, Wombo says in its privacy policy that it does not keep the facial data once the video has been created. I also did not receive a warning from Apple that Wombo will collect nor share data from apps and websites that I happen to use after downloading the app.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
91
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top