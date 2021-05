When you open an Infinite Object box and hold the frame in your hand the video begins to play. Digital or Infinite Objects are looping video like a GIF you might see on a social media platform. Then again, it isn’t. It’s actually hard to wrap your head around the concept of digital video art since most of us just view these for a few seconds on our phones. If that’s all you want to do, just see it for a minute or so, browsing through GIFs on your phone might be all you need or want.