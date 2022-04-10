What time and on which channel to watch Formula One live?

Watch the Australian F1 GP live this Sunday 10 April at the Melbourne Circuit. Find out when and on which channel to watch the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix of the 2022 season thanks to this well-planned plan.

Content designed and provided by



Take advantage of this nice canal + plan to watch the Australian F1 GP live

Red looks great on them. At the wheel of his Ferrari, Charles Leclerc will start on pole during this 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix. After winning the Bahrain Grand Prix and finishing second in Saudi Arabia, Monegasque now wants to prove that it is a serious title contender this season. Leclerc will start ahead of defending champion Verstappen while Hamilton will start from fifth place. With the return of the Red House…