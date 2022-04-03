What time and on which TV channel is Munster v Leinster in the United Rugby Championship

Leinster traveled to Limerick in the southwest this evening to take on Munster first and fourth at the United Rugby Championship meet.

The Blues are on a run for three consecutive wins in the league, following a stunning 45-8 win over Connacht last week.

Leo Cullen’s team went 8-7 at the break after Tiernan O’Halloran crossed for the Westies, but six unanswered attempts in the second half blew up the home team.

Connacht-bound David Hawkshaw, Luke McGrath, Ciaran Frawley, Tommy O’Brien (x2) and Max Deegan added on to Rory O’Laughlin’s first-half touchdown.

Munster also came into the game in good form, defeating Benetton Treviso 51-22 to lead Leinster a week earlier.

Matthew Gallagher, Craig Casey, Simon Zebo, Gavin Coombs, Jack …