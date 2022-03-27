what time and tv channel dublin vs monaghan relegation clash is on today

Dublin will take on Monaghan at Clones this afternoon, with at least one side set for relegation next season in the Allianz Football League Division 2.

The loser is sure to move on to the second level, while the winner will need favorable results in the other three games to stay afloat.

One of the Tyrones, who faces the table-toppers Carey, Kildare or Donegal, must slip in their final bout to retain the winner of the tie.

While Dublin goes into the game as the favourite, Monaghan is the renowned escapologist who beat the drop on the final day in four of the past seven seasons.

All four games in Division 1 take place simultaneously as Armagh and Mayo made it out for a place with Carey in the final.

On what date is the match?

Sunday 27 March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is…