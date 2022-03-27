What time and TV channel is Kerry Vs Tyrone on today?

Tyrone travels across the country to meet Carey in the final round of the National Football League.

Kingdom has been in excellent form this season and has been top of the table with almost a one-ball first kick. The allegations from Jack O’Connor have already booked their place in the league finals courtesy of an unbeaten campaign.

For Tyrone, the league campaign has been somewhat of a mixed bag. Wins over Kildare and Mayo have been combined with a less confident defeat for Dublin, while Tyrone’s clash with Armagh earlier in the campaign is best remembered for the red cards handed out after the final whistle. .

While Tyrone will be motivated to recapture Sam Maguire over the summer, the men of Brian Duhr and Fergal Lohan will undoubtedly be up to the challenge…