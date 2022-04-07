What time do the Chicago Cubs play today? – NBC Chicago

The Chicago Cubs’ first home game of the year is Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers on MLB Opening Day.

Their first game of the season is a day game, starting at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

If you’re heading to Friendly Confines for the game, be sure to pack a warm raincoat. The forecast for the first pitch is 44 degrees with sporadic rain during the afternoon.

There will be a feeling of cold with the wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph.

how to watch cubs game

The game can be viewed on the Marquee Sports Network and listened to on score 670.

What time do the gates in Wrigley open?

Gates will open at 11:20 two hours before the first pitch

What size bags can you bring?

Inside only bags smaller than 16x16x8 inches are allowed…