What time does Moon Knight episode 2 release in Australia?

Moon Knight will continue to make its presence felt in its second episode. When can fans of the Marvel series in Australia expect episode 2?

The non-stop machine of comic book excellence that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found itself another major hit.

Moon Knight has been on the minds of fans for a number of months, but it’s safe to say that the Oscar Isaac-led Disney Plus series did not buckle under the pressure. Instead, it thrived.

Premiering to a multitude of positive reviews, Moon Knight was also met with acclaim from fans, who were quick to commend Isaac’s incredible performance and the show’s unexpectedly intense tone.

Like all Marvel Studios properties, the show is generating worldwide buzz, with fans across the globe tuning into it. But due to differing time…