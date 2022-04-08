What time does the Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons AFLW Grand Finals start, TV start times, teams, tips, best on the ground

Watch the 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Finals live on Kayo. Adelaide v Melbourne Saturday 9th April at 12:30 pm. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

The 2022 AFLW Grand Final is locked in.

Adelaide Crowe have qualified for their fourth Grand Final in six years by defeating Fremantle and will look to win their third Premiership.

The Crows face Melbourne, who qualified for their first AFLW Grand Final by defeating the Brisbane Lions in the preliminary final, after years of home-and-away round dominance.

Coach celebrates with Shoi! , 01:12

When is the AFLW Grand Final?

The 2022 AFLW Grand Final will begin on Saturday 9th April at 12.30pm AEST (12.00pm ACST) and will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

This will be the second AFLW Grand Final to be played in Adelaide after the Crows’ victory over Carlton in 2019, which…