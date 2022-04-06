What time is Chicago Fire season 10 tonight? (April 6)

After taking a two-week break, Firehouse 51 has become active again. what time can you watch Chicago Fire Tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

We’re definitely ready to see Firehouse 51 back in action. Sure, we’ve been able to watch older episodes over the past two weeks, but that’s not enough. We crave new episodes, especially as the relationship drama is still heating up.

The new episode will focus somewhat more on Violet and Hawkins. Their relationship is already in trouble, and this is due to an anonymous complaint. Of course, Violet thinks Gallo did it, but is it really so? Given that Ambulance 61 managed to move down the line of repair, there is probably someone else who is not happy with the relationship.

There is a relationship that we…