What time is Dairy Girls on TV tonight and how many episodes are in season 3?

The award winning comedy Dairy Girls has proved to be a huge hit with the Channel 4 audience. In big news for fans, it is returning for its third and final season tonight (April 12).

The family-focused comedy was created by acclaimed author Lisa McGee and is based on some of her own experiences. First airing in 2018, it quickly became a fan-favourite, collecting some coveted awards and was nominated for two BAFTAs in 2019 and 2020.

The show is set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, with a backdrop of political unrest taking place at the time. While seasons one and two see the gang navigate their adolescence, school, parties, and love interests during The Troubles, season three will see hope for a possible solution as the group continues their slow journey…