What time is Gustavo Lemos v Lee Selby in UK? TV channel, live stream info and full undercard

Welsh boxing hero Lee Selby returns to the ring this weekend as he faces Argentina’s Gustavo Lemos in Buenos Aires.

Selby, who belongs to Barry, heads to South America, knowing that a victory over his opponent will land him a rematch with lightweight world champion George Combos Jr. The Welshman was beaten by an Australian bench in October 2020 under controversial circumstances, and will be desperate to set the record straight in a bid to return to the top.

However, he must first overcome a ruthless fighter in Lemos, who has won every one of his 27 professional bouts so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

