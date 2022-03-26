What time is Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez 2 tonight? Ringwalks, running order, streaming, how to watch the rematch fight

Josh Warrington looks to put a miserable 2021 behind him as he challenges Kiko Martinez for the world title tonight.

Warrington vacated the IBF featherweight title in January 2021 in anticipation of high-profile fights in the division.

He attempted a tune-up fight against Mauricio Lara in February last year after a year out of the ring due to the coronavirus pandemic, only to suffer an upset defeat.

Then in September the rematch was made a technical draw, with Warrington believing the decision had been shortchanged.

He will now take on the current IBF beltholder Kiko Martinez. He beat the Spaniard back in 2017 but the champion is in…