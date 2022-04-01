What time is the World Cup 2022 draw today?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw will take place today as football’s biggest showpiece divides its participants into their own groups for the tournament.

Ireland will not be involved, but all football fans are eyeing the draw as the groups for the tournament are decided.

By the time of the draw, the places of the 29 nations will be decided.

They will be the group winners with hosts Qatar and three each from North and Central America, four each from South America and Asia, five from Africa and ten from Europe. Two UEFA play-off entrants will also join them, as well as one from Scotland, Ukraine or Wales – to be decided in June.

The remaining two places will come from an inter-confederation play-off between teams from North and South America, Oceania and Asia.

Here are all the details…