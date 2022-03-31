What time is the World Cup 2022 draw? When it starts, TV channels, qualifiers, pots and who England could face

With the draw for the 2022 World Cup almost upon us, England are eager to see who they face in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s side are placed in the top pot of teams, meaning they avoid some of the biggest hitters – however, there are still permutations that could land the Three Lions in the death row.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup draw, from how to watch it live to the countries in every pot.

What time is the World Cup 2022 draw?

The World Cup 2022 draw begins on Friday 1 April at 5.00 PM UK time. It is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

You can watch the draw live on BBC One from 4.45pm to 6.00pm, when coverage will switch to 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The broadcast is being hosted by Mark Chapman,…