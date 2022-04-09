What time is UFC 273 today? PPV schedule, main card start time for Alexander Volkanovsky vs ‘The Korean Zombie’

Alexander Volkanovsky will face one of his toughest opponents ever in “The Korean Zombie” at UFC 273. Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will try to add to their already heated rivalry.

Taking place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on April 9, Volkanowski will defend the UFC featherweight title. Sterling will defend the UFC bantamweight title.

Volkanowski made his debut in 2012 and is currently on a 20-fight winning streak. He came to the UFC in 2016 and defeated Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title in 2019. Volkanowski defeated Holloway in a rematch for the title and captured the belt in September, defeating Brian Ortega.

Jung made his professional debut in 2007. He joined the UFC in 2011 and is 7–3 with the promotion. He had a gap…