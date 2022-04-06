What Time Will ‘Moon Night’ Episode 2 Arrive on Disney Plus?

right outside the gate, Moon Knight Let us tell you that this is different from any other show of Marvel Studios. Completely free of the need to reference MCU lore, Moon Knight started out like a trippy psychological thriller. In that episode, we meet Steven Grant (Oscar Isaacs), a lowly cashier at a museum gift shop who just so happens to be one of the most visceral heroes ever on screen. Of course, Steven doesn’t know he’s a hated warrior. This is what happens when you have antisocial identity disorder in a universe where radioactive spider bites and super-soldier serums exist. The episode ends with Moon Knight hurting one of his new arch nemesis’ demons – and now he’s coming for Arthur Harrow.

