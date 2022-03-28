What Timmy Chalamet Didn’t Wear (A Shirt!) to the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Timothy Chalameta has done She has done something amazing on the Oscars red carpet. They say it couldn’t be done! They say no one takes risks anymore! And yet he was outside the Dolby Theater on Sunday night in a cropped Louis Vuitton jacket with a women’s lace overlay. spring 2022 collection, she wore a total nine white gold pieces from Cartier, including a Panther necklace and several rings; He put on shoes and he wore pants.

But was he wearing a shirt? No he didn’t!

here he is doing kind of risky business thing, but instead of pants, it’s no shirt. It looks like it’s the first time it’s been done on the Oscars red carpet—that is, the Olympics of mermaid costume, the Super Bowl of stead tux. (We’re currently deep in the archives…