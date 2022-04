A free Easter basket seems like just the ticket, especially when the cost crunch is already cutting into people’s budgets.

But some unscrupulous scammers are preying on people’s good nature, offering them some chocolate treats to make them click on a suspicious link.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is scam?

Messages are being sent, purportedly claiming to be offering a free Cadbury Easter chocolate basket, via WhatsApp.

See more Was it sent to me this morning on WhatsApp from multiple family members. A FREE Cadbury Chocolate Basket! Spreading like wildfire with short Russian urls. Maybe it’s worth telling your people not to click it.. pic.twitter.com/Yzqx5xxfZA — James Murphy ???????? (@jwmurphy) 31 March 2022

It comes with a picture…