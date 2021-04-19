What to eat and what to avoid before and after taking COVID vaccine, know the advice of experts – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The second wave of coronavirus has brought about a stir in India. Within the final 24 hours, about 2 lakh 70 thousand newly contaminated instances have occurred. In the meantime, the central authorities has additionally accelerated the vaccination course of. Tens of millions of individuals throughout the nation have been vaccinated by the Kovid vaccine to date and hundreds of thousands are arriving on the vaccination facilities every single day for vaccination.

However one factor needs to be very cautious, based on a report, it is rather necessary to know what to eat earlier than and after vaccination. If you’re going to get vaccinated in opposition to Kovid, drink loads of water often, drink water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, cucumber.

Individuals who devour alcohol after the vaccine shouldn’t do it in any respect as a result of it could possibly trigger dehydration, which might improve the unintended effects of the vaccine. In line with a research printed within the Journal of Alcohol Analysis, consuming alcohol after being vaccinated additionally weakens your immunity.