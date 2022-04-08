What to Know About the COVID-19 XE Variant

A new recombinant variant has been discovered in the U.K.

Recombinant means it’s a mix of two strains.

Currently, BA.2 variant is the most common COVID-19 variant in the U.S.

In late March, the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced a new COVID-19 variant called XE.

According to the agency, this new variant is recombinant, meaning it’s a mix of two strains. In this case, highly infectious Omicron BA.1 has combined with the more recent BA.2 variant.

“A total 637 cases of XE – a recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 – have been confirmed in the U.K. so far,” reported the UKHSA in late March. “The earliest of these has a specimen date of 19 January 2022.”