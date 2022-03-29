What to know about the opponent

The Louisville women’s basketball team is going back to the Final Four.

For the first time since 2018, when Louisville lost to Mississippi State in overtime, the Cardinals are one of the last four teams. The Cardinals (28-4, 16-2 acc) registered a 76-64 win over number three seed Michigan in a trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday.

The Cardinals, the top seed in the Wichita area, will now prepare for No. 1 overall seeded South Carolina in the Final Four. 1 team in the country throughout the years and favorites to win the national championship after losing in the 2021 Final Four to eventual champions Stanford a year ago.

Here’s a breakdown of South Carolina, including players to watch, matchups, and the keys to Louisville’s success:

How South…