What to know about the Sacramento shooting

Six people were killed and at least a dozen wounded in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, in what officials say is the largest mass shooting in the city’s history.

The tragedy comes nearly a month after another shooting in the Sacramento area in which a man shot and killed his three children outside a church. It is an outburst of violence that reflects a nationwide trend.

Sacramento Chief Cathy Lester said, “What happened last night is the biggest and most recent example we all know: gun violence is really a crisis in our community – and has risen not only in Sacramento but across the country. ” Police said at a news briefing on Sunday afternoon.

across the country in 2022, there has been five mass murders – Defined as the murder of four or more people,…