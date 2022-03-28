What to Know About the TSLA Share Vote

Tesla has revealed it is considering another stock split, but whether that will happen will come down to a vote with investors, reports CNBC. Over the past several years, stock splits have become popular with tech giants. Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet are splitting up later this year.
But Tesla split its stock as recently as 2020 (along with Apple). So why would the electric vehicle maker consider doing it again so soon? Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Stock Split? This occurs when a company decides to provide more shares by dividing the existing shares by a certain factor, such as 2-to-1. For example, in a 2-to-1 split, each shareholder would now have twice the number of shares, but the value of each share would be 50% less.
- When was the last time Tesla split its stock?,