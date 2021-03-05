What to watch today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on Alt Balaji, Lionsgate Play, and Amazon Prime Video | TMTyOne.com

It’s Friday and chances are if you’re reading this you’re probably excited to finish your work and start a new TV show or catch any movie you’ve missed. Well, here is a list that can help you. Five shows and movies can be seen here on Alt Balaji, Lionsgate Play, and Amazon Prime Video:

5 shows and movies to watch on Alt Balaji, Lionsgate Play and Amazon Prime Video

1. Home – Alt Balaji

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, House A normal middle class revolves around the Sethi family, who are true to their values ​​and often seek happiness in small things. But things get complicated when they receive an eviction notice from the authorities, which the family decides to fight. House It is about how a family unites to fight the system and features some of the talented performances of Annu Kapoor, Amol Parashar and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

2. Halfway – Lionsgate Play

The middle path There is a Tech War II story that may be off your street on this Friday night. Featuring an all-star cast featuring Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Mandy Moore and Nick Jonas The middle path Following are some of the people in the US Navy in view of their decision to take decisive steps during the war to defeat the Japanese fleet at Midway Atoll.

3. Joker – Amazon Prime Video

To relieve the chilling performance of Joaquin Phoenix’s last year’s Academy Award winner, as he poses with Todd M.I. JokerPhoenix played the role of anarchist from Gotham City, when he changed from a street climber to madness to a full-fledged revolutionary. We as a viewer cannot help but be sympathetic to his motive, but at the same time we get frightened because of the person he turns into. A soundtrack that does justice to the film’s atmosphere, Joker Will make for a great watch for today.

4. Lootera – Alt Balaji

Truly a gem in Bollywood, Marauder Starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha is a delicate love story set in some of the most captivating places. Determine the independence of India, Marauder Follows Pakhi, the daughter of an aristocrat who falls in love with an archaeologist. However, she lives a double life, something that is a threat to their relationship. With a soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi, which complements the film in every way, Marauder Your motto is ‘Get in bed with a glass of wine’.

5. All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur – Amazon Prime Video

North London Football Club Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of an exciting period. And in what has been one of the most eventful years in the club’s history, we are given an access pass on how the club was managed on a day to day basis. In the 2019–2020 season, club managers changed and even experienced a difficult period during the epidemic. The episodes are crisp and seem so voyeuristic that we would believe these individuals in the series. And if you still need a reason to watch the show, it is also a Jose Mourinho show.

