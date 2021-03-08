What to watch today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on Alt Balaji, Netflix, and Lionsgate Play | TMTyOne.com

Monday often brings a lot of fear. But if you decide to take an extra day for yourself, then you want to watch some good shows or movies to pass your time. So here are your five best shows and movies of the week on Alt Balaji, Netflix and Lionsgate Play:

5 Best Shows and Movies to watch on Alt Balaji, Netflix and Lionsgate Play

1. Apharan – Alt Balaji

Set in the fabulous 70s, Apharan Takes place amidst the foothills of Uttarakhand’s hilllands, where a senior inspector is lured to kidnap a young girl at her mother’s request. While it was a simple blackmail attempt instead of a girl, it gets complicated very quickly. The show is a good mix of suspense, crime, suspense and even comedy and can make a great watch. Apharan Arunoday Singh and Mahi Gill in the lead roles.

2. The Crown – Netflix

If, like me, you keep a close eye on the upcoming alleged explosive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, then this show could get you very hot. A fictional retailing of the British royal family from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, the show concluded its illustrious fourth season in the 1990s, a period when the monarchy received a lot of heat in people’s eyes. Crown Claire Foy and Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth in two different time periods and makes for a truly enjoyable watch.

3. Miss Sloan – Lionsgate Play

Jessica Chastain is playing the powerful Elizabeth Sloan in the film and her performance will be left spellbound. An avid advocate, Sloan is adamant about passing gun control laws in the United States Senate, but is sometimes pushed to the extent that opposition parties dig into his personal life to refute his claims. tries to. A story that is recognizable to many working women, Miss sloan Is an inspirational watch and Chastain’s performance perfectly underlines it.

4. Period. Sentence End – Netflix

Directed by Guneet Monga, this entertaining documentary takes us on a journey through rural India, where women fight against the stigma surrounding menstruation, even in the 21st shrine. Many women still do not have sanitary towels and some of them carry it on their own to make and distribute these women. The documentary won an Academy Award and is definitely not to be missed.

5. Anger Management – Lionsgate Play

The show stars Charlie Sheen for two seasons, playing the role of an anger management therapist who struggles to maintain balance in her professional and personal life. Even though he tries to make time for both his patients and his family, he does not always have it in his hands. The show also stars Naureen DeWulf and Selma Blair.

