What to watch today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Voot Select | TMTyOne.com

With the weekend slowly approaching, you can start watching a TV series that will keep you hooked for the next few days. And if you're not keen on starting an entire season, you can just watch a movie that's enough to distract you for hours to come.

5 shows and movies on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Voot Select

1. Kapoor & Sons – Amazon Prime Video

I recently saw a tweet, praised Kapoor and sons And claimed that it was underestimated. And then it struck me that the film did not really receive as much credit as it deserves. This is a story about the Kapoors, a notorious family who try hard to show that everything is alright. When the two sons finally return home after a long time, things begin. Kapoor and sons Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra in central roles. But it is the measured productions of Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor that really elevate the film.

2. Morning Show – Apple TV

Today is Jennifer Aniston’s birthday, and it’s time you start your replays friend For nth time we recommend morning Show On Apple TV. A show that earned her an Emmy nomination for her performance as Alex Showe, anchor of the Morning Show, morning Show Is about a network that goes through the ringer when a lead anchor is accused of sexual misconduct. The show is classy, ​​quite intense, and driven by some great performances by the cast. morning Show Stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup and Steve Carell are in lead roles.

3. Elementary – Voot Select

An American spin-off of the famous Sherlock Holmes story, the series manages to hold its own and has had seven seasons. There are still some major differences from its UK counterpart, with the base being nearly identical. Based in New York, Primary Sherlock helps the NYPD solve difficult crimes with his friend Joan Watson. Primary The central role stars Johnny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, Natalie Dormer and Aidan Quinn.

4. Parasite – Amazon Prime Video

Korean movie has been a full year Parasite Became the first non-English film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, is a stunning portrayal of the class differences of society and how the poor are constantly striving for a better life, even at the expense of their rich employers. Parasite Cho Yeo-young, Park So-dam and Kang-ho Song in the lead roles.

5. Hase Toh Phase – Select Voot

If you are in the mood for a decent romcom after a long day at work, then this may be perfect for you. Yet another Siddharth Malhotra film that makes the list, Hussey to Phere Again underestimated, but there is a very shrill story about a man who falls in love with his girlfriend’s sister. Shortly after realizing this, he starts looking at life from a different lens. Hussey to Phere Parineeti Chopra and Ada Sharma also play the lead roles.

