What to watch today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play | TMTyOne.com

It is finally Friday and marks the end of another busy week. If you have no plans for tonight and want to welcome the weekend, take a nap in bed and watch your favorite content, we can suggest some shows and movies for you. Here are five shows and movies you can watch today on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play.

5 shows and movies on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play

1. Ashram – MX Players

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has just acquired some cult status in Indian pop culture. With regular posts on social media, Deol keeps trending from time to time. So why not watch a web series about MX players where Bobby Deol plays the role of a godman. Aashram There is a crime drama about a deity who takes advantage of his followers, but a new cop is on the hunt. Aashram Tridha Chaudhary, Anupriya Goenka and Chandan Roy Sanyal are also in central roles.

2. Report – Amazon Prime Video

Based on an entertaining true story, Report Following FBI agent Daniel Jones and his obsession with denouncing the CIA’s use of atrocities on suspected terrorists following the June 11 attacks. Adam Driver plays the role of Daniel Jones in this entertaining tale in which two strong outfits lock horns. Report Is immersive, cleverly written and provides a 90-minute bright watch.

3. Hustlers – Lionsgate Play

In the role of Jennifer Lopez, who landed her a Golden Globe nomination last year, Hustlers As the name suggests, it is about a group of women who, using a strip club, manage to chase down their loyal customers. This is their oomph factor which is very unique for men and these women benefit from it. Hustlers Lily Reinhart and Constance Wu also play the central roles.

4. Rock On !! – Amazon Prime Video

This is a heart-touching story of friends / band members coming back together after many years to get what you need this Friday night. With Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Prachi Desai in central roles. rock on !! There is a melody for Groove with some very good songs, as well as an emotional rollercoaster of a story that would make for a truly immersive watch.

5. Prisoner – Lionsgate Play

Featuring a talented cast starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal The prisoners Is a crime thriller that revolves around a father in search of his daughter. Both actors are superb in their roles and from the very beginning in the film you have the ability to instantly suck up your brood theme. Everyone in the film pretends to watch and soon as a viewer you will not be able to trust anyone.

