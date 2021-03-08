What to watch today: 5 best shows and movies on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, SonyLive | TMTyOne.com

You have one day left in your precious weekend and you don’t want to waste even a second of it. So just in case you can’t decide what to look for. We are behind you Today you can watch five shows and movies on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and Sonilive:

Watch 5 shows and movies today on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and SonyLiv:

1. Malcolm and Mary – Netflix

One of the first projects to get a green light during lockdown, Malcolm and mary The shoot was done with minimal production costs and the crew. Directed by Sam Levinson, the film’s title is played by Malcolm and Mary – John David Washington and Zendaya, respectively, who return to their homes after the film’s premiere. Mary is obviously upset about something, and as one thing leads to another, their equation gets stuck in a full-fledged fight that they’ve been hiding for so long. Malcolm and mary There is a really good emotional rollercoaster that can make your weekend.

2. Scam 1992 – Sonilive

One of the best TV shows in India in 2020, Scam 1992 The Prateek Gandhi starrer is based on Harshad Mehta, one of India’s leading traders on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Harshad Mehta, popularly known as Big Bull, found great success in finding market regulation loopholes and in turn became one of the richest traders in Dalal Street. A classic story from rags to riches that eventually collapsed, Scam 1992 The best thing you can see later this week.

3. Astra – Disney + Hotstar

However it breaks down to its roots and Astra There is a film about just one son trying to find his long lost father. But add space and balance the fate of the universe, and the story becomes a lot more interesting. Astra There is a very good soundtrack by Max Richter and starring Brad Pitt.

4. Two and a half men – Netflix

A sitcom that started off really well, it held until the end, even though many fans would say that the show enjoyed very little fun after Charlie Sheen’s departure. But Ashton Kutcher (who is also celebrating his birthday today) replaced Sheen and did well to make it. The story follows Alan and his son Jake, who are forced to move into Charlie’s house in Malibu. With a child around, Charlie must investigate his playboy way of life, which eventually leads to hilarious situations. two and a Half Men John Cryer and Angus T. Jones also plays a central role.

5. Blacklist – Netflix

A show that follows James Spader as a fugitive who surrenders to the FBI under mysterious circumstances and in turn helps the agency capture other deadly criminals for their skills. But his only condition is that he will work only with new recruit Elizabeth Keane. Blacklist One of those great shows that would make for great binge-time TV and would be to see if you haven’t already.

