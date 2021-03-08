ENTERTAINMENT

What to watch today: 5 best shows and movies on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, SonyLive | TMTyOne.com

Posted on
Loading...

You have one day left in your precious weekend and you don’t want to waste even a second of it. So just in case you can’t decide what to look for. We are behind you Today you can watch five shows and movies on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and Sonilive:

Loading...

Watch 5 shows and movies today on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and SonyLiv:

1. Malcolm and Mary – Netflix

Loading...

One of the first projects to get a green light during lockdown, Malcolm and mary The shoot was done with minimal production costs and the crew. Directed by Sam Levinson, the film’s title is played by Malcolm and Mary – John David Washington and Zendaya, respectively, who return to their homes after the film’s premiere. Mary is obviously upset about something, and as one thing leads to another, their equation gets stuck in a full-fledged fight that they’ve been hiding for so long. Malcolm and mary There is a really good emotional rollercoaster that can make your weekend.

Loading...

2. Scam 1992 – Sonilive

Loading...

One of the best TV shows in India in 2020, Scam 1992 The Prateek Gandhi starrer is based on Harshad Mehta, one of India’s leading traders on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Harshad Mehta, popularly known as Big Bull, found great success in finding market regulation loopholes and in turn became one of the richest traders in Dalal Street. A classic story from rags to riches that eventually collapsed, Scam 1992 The best thing you can see later this week.

Loading...

3. Astra – Disney + Hotstar

Loading...

However it breaks down to its roots and Astra There is a film about just one son trying to find his long lost father. But add space and balance the fate of the universe, and the story becomes a lot more interesting. Astra There is a very good soundtrack by Max Richter and starring Brad Pitt.

Loading...

4. Two and a half men – Netflix

Loading...

A sitcom that started off really well, it held until the end, even though many fans would say that the show enjoyed very little fun after Charlie Sheen’s departure. But Ashton Kutcher (who is also celebrating his birthday today) replaced Sheen and did well to make it. The story follows Alan and his son Jake, who are forced to move into Charlie’s house in Malibu. With a child around, Charlie must investigate his playboy way of life, which eventually leads to hilarious situations. two and a Half Men John Cryer and Angus T. Jones also plays a central role.

Loading...

5. Blacklist – Netflix

Loading...

A show that follows James Spader as a fugitive who surrenders to the FBI under mysterious circumstances and in turn helps the agency capture other deadly criminals for their skills. But his only condition is that he will work only with new recruit Elizabeth Keane. Blacklist One of those great shows that would make for great binge-time TV and would be to see if you haven’t already.

Loading...

Watch 5 shows and movies today on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and SonyLiv:

Loading...
Malcolm and mary

Loading...

Specialties: Zendaya, John David Washington

Loading...

Release Date: 2021

Loading...

Platform: Netflix

Loading...

Loading...
The Blacklist: Season 7

Loading...

Unlike most Netflix shows, the Black List has new episodes every Saturday. In the seventh season, the show has already released four episodes. Initially, Raymond was the fugitive criminal who helped the FBI. But in this season, he will be kidnapped by a strong force to unravel the secrets he keeps.

Loading...

Together: James Spader, Megan Boone

Loading...

Date of publication: New episodes every saturday

Loading...

Loading...
Astra

Loading...

Featuring: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga

Loading...

Release Date: 2019

Loading...

Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Loading...
Scam 1992

Loading...
Scam 1992

Loading...

Featuring: Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi

Loading...

Release date: October 9, 2020

Loading...

Platform: SonyLIV

Loading...
two and a Half Men

Loading...
two and a Half Men

Loading...

Featuring: Charlie Sheen, John Cryer, Ashton Kutcher

Loading...

Release Date: April 1, 2020

Loading...

Platform: Netflix

Loading...

TMTyOne.com – Exclusive Entertainment Site

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
860
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
753
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
725
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
712
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });