What to watch today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV | TMTyOne.com

With the long-awaited weekend, two days are coming when you can relax without following a schedule. A glass of cocktail in one hand, a bowl of popcorn in the other, you can literally sit in front of the TV all day and no one will say anything to you. But if you still don’t know what to look for, then let us help you. Here are five shows and movies on SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV that can make your weekend:

5 shows and movies to watch today on SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

1. A Simple Murder – SonyLIV

A classic blend that leads to hilarious yet dark conditions, A simple murder Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub as Manish, who is assigned to kill someone. However, things turn upside down when he kills the wrong person. Along with the people to take revenge, Manish has to find his way and save himself. With only one season A simple murder Could be just the show you’re looking for, thanks to its scorching story and hilarious visuals.

2. The Card of Small, Right Things – Amazon Prime Video

Think of all the movies where your characters are stuck in a time loop. although Map of the right things in time One follows a tried-and-true story in which two teenagers are trapped in a time loop, instead of walking out, the teen hugs it and tries to make it right. A science fiction love story that’s enough to keep you hooked, this movie can be a really fun watch.

3. Jacob’s Defense – Apple TV

The series is based on a book of the same name in which a couple tries their best to prove the innocence of their 14-year-old son. Jacob’s Defense It was one of the first high-profile releases on the platform and the miniseries actually holds and does not fall short of expectations. With Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as parents, the show has some very good performances to keep you interested and today we recommend it to you.

4. Seamless – Amazon Prime Video

A really good film that did not get its credit deserves it, Not interrupted Is an anthology film in which five short stories are shot, produced and released during lockdown. An ensemble that did a great job and basically did the film, Not interrupted Includes stories about people affected by the Kovid-19 epidemic. Not interrupted stars talented actors like Richa Chadha, Saiyami Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

5. Kadakh – Sonilive

What really works Kadak Is it realism, even though the characters in the film go through some absurd situations. The feeling of ‘May it happen to us’ really makes this Kali comedy an entertaining watch. Kadak Follows a Mumbai couple who organize a Diwali party at home, but face the most bizarre circumstances throughout the night. The film stars Ranveer Shorey, Rajat Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Mansi Multani and Shruti Seth.

