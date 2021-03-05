What to watch today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on SonyLIV, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar | TMTyOne.com

ENTERTAINMENT

What to watch today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on SonyLIV, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar

Posted on
If you are looking for binge quality material during your downtime, but don’t know what to look for, we are here to help. These shows and films have been carefully curated not only to distract you, but also to keep you accustomed to what you are watching. Here are five shows and movies you can watch today on SonyLIV, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar:

5 Best Shows and Movies to Watch on SonyLIV, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar

1. Pitchers – SonyLIV

A show that in many ways paves the way for Indian web content in short format, Pitcher The best is simplicity from viral fever. Without a high production value and a complex script, the creators have delivered such a fun, recognizable series that instantly hooks us. The story follows four ambitious yet frightened men who quit their well-paid TMT to find a start-up. As they embark on this epic journey of ups and downs, the hallmark of what makes it Pitcher Such a great show to watch.

2. Unconventional – Netflix

With only four episodes, a runaway Jewish girl, these post-Esther towers in New York are not only inspiring, but also shocking. Born into an Orthodox Jewish family, she is married to a successful but traditionally Jewish family in New York. But she decides to run, hoping to live an independent life. Unconventional There is a good tempo to the series and you get it right from the first scene.

3. Modern Family – Disney + Hotstar

One of the all time favorite sitcoms, modern Family The overall USP is that it makes you calm and soulful at the end of every rib tickle episode. This eleven-season series is about Pritchettes, a family of three with their troubles and problems. The show is a lot of fun that breaks the tears in the middle and is the ideal show to watch today.

4. Minimalism: a documentary about important content – Netflix

While this may be one of those shows that has gone under your radar, Minimalism There is an informative journey about various people, who have practiced the method of minimalism in their lives and how it affects the people around them.

5. Piku – Sonlive

The heart-wrenching story of a father-daughter duo on a road trip to Kolkata with a charming driver, Piku One of those road movies that really makes the watch entertaining. With a star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, Piku Strange, emotional and generally a good light watch. All the actors enjoy the characters they play and are an absolute joy to watch.

Unconventional

Featuring: Shira Haas, Amit Rahv, Jeff Willbus

Release Date: 2020

Platform: Netflix

TVF Pitchers – TVF Play

The series was one of the earliest web series that became very popular. Viral Fever compiled the story of four disqualified men who quit their well-paid TMT to run start-ups. In this show you have to make every kind of compromise with the way of taking something in jackfruit market. Anyone looking for inspiration to turn their idea into a business should seek inspiration. PS: The actor who plays Jeetu in the show will soon be seen as the gay lover of Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film, Auspicious Mars Zyada Savdhan.

Together: Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar

Loading...

Piku

Specialties: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan

Release Date: May 8, 2015

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Motivational documentaries that will change your perception

modern Family

Feature: Sophia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter

Release date: October 15, 2009

Platform: Hotstar

