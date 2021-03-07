What to watch today: 5 best shows and movies on Sun NXT, Disney + Hotstar, and Voot Select | TMTyOne.com

If you don’t have a brunch plan with your friends this Sunday and plan to sit at home and maybe catch up with a movie or TV show, then this list might be for you. Here are five shows and movies on Sun Nxt, Disney + Hotstar, and Voot Select, which you can watch today:

Watching 5 best shows and movies on Sun Nxt, Disney + Hotstar and Voot Select

1. Kalapani – Sun Nxt

An underrated gem from the nineties, Kalapani Is a Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The story follows Govardhan Menon, a doctor in British-ruled India, who is falsely accused of placing a bomb in a train. He is sent to the infamous Port Blair Cellular Jail, where he is surprised at the inhumane treatment that prisoners receive. How he and some other prisoners start the revolution is something Kalapani it’s all about. The film is considered a hallmark of patriotic films and will guarantee a spectacular watch today.

2. Select Asura – Voot

We all love a good crime thriller and you will find one in it The asuraThe story takes place against the backdrop of Varanasi, where Nikhil Nair (Barun Shobati), a forensic expert / teacher, along with his mentor Dhananjay Rajput (Arshad Warsi), is caught in a cat and mouse game with a serial killer. Each murder leaves a series of clues that these forensic experts must crack before another murder occurs. The asura There is the perfect blend of intrigue, set with a good performance of the protagonist in a mythological backdrop.

3. Astra – Disney + Hotstar

On the roots, Astra There is a film about just one son trying to find his long lost father. But add space and balance the fate of the universe, and the story becomes a lot more interesting. Astra There is a very good soundtrack by Max Richter and starring Brad Pitt.

4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Voot Select

although Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, A charming love story directed by Karan Johar Definitely not the director’s best work, it still makes for a well-trademarked Karan Johar. The story begins when Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) meets Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) in a nightclub. While Ayan loves Alizeh, Alizeh does not think so. From there, the two go through an emotional journey of heartbreak, love and tragedy, vowing to leave each other.

5. Agents of SHIELD – Disney + Hotstar

Recent closing of Vandavision Certainly MCU fans speculated about what was going to happen, but if one thing was clear on the show, it was agents of SHIELD Will never appear in it again. Although the studio has buried the series, it is still quite entertaining and would be a really good watch in seven seasons.

