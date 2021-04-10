What To Watch Today: 5 Best Shows And Movies On Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video, And Apple TV + | Techkashif.com – Tech Kashif

LATEST

What to Watch Today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV + | Techkashif.com

5 Best Shows and Movies on Voot Select, It’s the weekend, and if you can’t tell a difference, it’s okay; we neither. But if you’re planning to release it in the best way, here are five shows and movies on Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV + to watch today:

1. The Raikar Case – Voot Select

A crime thriller that is sure to get you in and keep you hooked throughout the alluring first season, The Raikar case follows a prosperous family whose youngest son is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Although the first signs of suicide were the case, the case is thrown wide open when the police rule out that possibility and suddenly everyone in the family is investigated. The Raikar case stars talented actors such as Parul Gulati, Neil Bhoopalam and Atul Kulkarni.

2. Greyhound – AppleTV +

Some Tom Hanks on a Monday is never a bad thing. You could catch Greyhound today, in which the Academy Award-winning actor stars as US Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic Ocean in World War II. It’s not as easy as it seems, as he is soon chased by German U-boats that culminate in a full-fledged battle in the ocean that is often considered one of the longest and most complex naval battles in history: the Battle of the Sea. Atlantic Ocean.

3. Jallikattu – Amazon Prime Video

There have been times when India’s official participation in the Oscars has been disappointing to say the least. But this year is different with Jallikattu – although it didn’t make it to the final list, it’s still a really good watch. Directed by the brilliant Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu is a cinematic wonder about man’s greatest sin – greed. Anything I say more will be unfair to your movie experience.

4. Palmer – Apple TV +

Another gem on the platform, Palmer is an emotional drama starring Justin Timberlake. After 12 years in prison, Eddie Palmer returns home to get his life back on track and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, a disowned child in a troubled house along the way. But Eddie’s troubled past gets in the way of his new life. Palmer promises to be a moving watch and will leave you in tears at the end.

5. Manikarnika – Amazon Prime Video

The inspiring story of Rani Laxmibai and her crusade against British colonization. Kangana Ranaut stars as the brave queen who leads the assault and fights the British for her homeland. Manikarnika is a really good story of courage and will certainly inspire you.

Palmer

Featuring: Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, June Squibb, Dean Winters

Release date: January 2021

Platform: Apple TV +

Manikarnika

Featuring: Jishu Sengupta, Kangana Ranaut, Rimi Sen

Release date: January 25, 2019

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

the raikar case

The Raikar case

Featuring: Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashwini Bhave

Release date: April 10, 2020

Platform: Voot Select

Jallikattu

Featuring: Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad

Release date: October 4, 2019

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

