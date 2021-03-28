What to Watch Today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on Voot Select, Disney + Hotstar, and Lionsgate Play | FilmyOne.com

LATEST

What to Watch Today: 5 Best Shows and Movies on Voot Select, Disney + Hotstar, and Lionsgate Play

It’s the start of the week, but with Covid cases on the rise again, it’s curfew everywhere, which is probably the safest thing to do right now. But if there’s one thing that will save us from the boredom of sitting at home, it’s the ability to watch our favorite TV shows and movies. And so here are five shows and movies on Voot Select, Disney + Hotstar, and Lionsgate Play that you can check out today:

1. Marzi – Voot Select

A gripping story that keeps you hooked almost instantly Marzi is an Indian TV show based on a novel called Liar. Set in picturesque Shimla, the story follows Sameera (played by Aahana Kumra), a cheerful schoolteacher who goes on a date with a charming surgeon, Anurag (played by Rajeev Khandelwal). But what happens that night set off a chain of events that are at the heart of this one-season web series.

2. The Gentleman – Lionsgate Play

A Guy Ritchie ensemble that is an absolute sensation. Riddled with stylish characters and sequences, Mr. is a crime thriller / comedy that could be perfect for you today. The story centers on Mickey Pearson, an American expat who becomes a Moghul thanks to a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When it becomes known that he wants to make money from the company, several characters from around the world come together in an attempt to steal his domain.

3. Tanhaji – Disney + Hotstar

While period dramas aren’t always the formula for a blockbuster hit, this one was. The story follows Ajay Devgn as the titular character, a Maratha warrior who is Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted lieutenant. He is now responsible for protecting Kondana Fort when the Mughals set out to invade and conquer. While Devgn plays his part well, it’s a lot of fun watching Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Udhayban Singh Rathore.

4. Main Hoon Na – Voot Select

Farah Khan’s directorial debut, Head Hoon Na is a lot of fun. It is a story about Major Ram, a senior officer in the Indian Army who wants to do good to his stepmother and stepbrother after the death of his father, Ram goes undercover in the same university as his stepbrother Lakshman. While the first half of the movie is all about a fun college setting, the second half takes on a much darker tone, giving the movie a truly round experience. Head Hoon Na stars Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao in lead roles.

5.1232 KMS – Disney + Hotstar

Directed by Vinod Kapri, this documentary chronicles the struggles that migrant workers had to endure as a result of the sudden and unplanned lockdown announcement that forced them out of their jobs, with no opportunity to return home. Without any other possibility, these labor migrants took to the road under intense heat. While this documentary is persistent and exposes the truth, it is also an important watch at the same time.

Head Hoon Na

Featuring: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao

Release date: 2004

Platform: Netflix

The gentlemen

Featuring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery

Publication date: January 24, 2020

Marzi
Marzi

With: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra

Release date: March 3, 2020

Platform: Voot

