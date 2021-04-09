What To Watch Today: 5 Best Shows And Movies On Zee5, Disney + Hotstar And Netflix | Techkashif – Tech Kashif

5 best shows and movies on Zee5, Disney + Hotstar, and Netflix: From blockbuster Bollywood movies to shows you will be watching, here are five shows and movies on Zee5, Disney + Hotstar and Netflix you can watch today:

1. Simmba – Zee5

The movie that the Singham multiverse, Simmba is a police drama starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Simmba is a police inspector in Goa who is corrupt and enjoys all the benefits of being immoral. But a life-changing event forces this young cop to live a righteous life that brings its own harm.

2. The English game – Netflix

For all football fans, who can’t have enough of the football that is going on, here is The English game, a Netflix series about the origins of The FA Cup. The FA Cup, set in Victorian England, which until now was limited to an elite men’s class, is now a game for the common man and with it comes the desire to win the tournament. How this game divides two societies along the way, just for a few people standing up and fighting for the game, is what this show is all about.

3. Out of Love – Disney + Hotstar

An Indian series set in the hills of Nilgiris, Out of love is based on Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett and has been edited by Hotstar. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and stars the talented Purab Kohli and Rasika Duggal in lead roles.

4. Crash lands on you – Netflix

A love story that will break your heart Crash lands on you is about a South Korean heiress who falls over the border in North Korea after a paragliding accident and is rescued by an army officer who has to hide her from the authorities. Crash lands on you has great reviews and is a really good show that you must see now.

5. Fosse / Verdon – Disney + Hotstar

A biographical drama about a dynamic Broadway couple Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, Fosse / Verdon is full of drama and also gives us a glimpse into the lives of theater artists. The show has done well in terms of storytelling and was one of the Emmy favorites when it was released. With a talented line-up of Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon is a stylish watch with great acting.

