What to watch today: 5 best shows and movies on Zee5, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video | TMTyOne.com

It’s the weekend and if you don’t plan to go anywhere and sit at home, then you want to check out some good stuff. And we are here to help. Here are the five best shows and movies on Zee5, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that you can watch today:

5 Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Zee5, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

1. Kaagaz – Sea5

Whenever someone like Pankaj Tripathi comes on screen, it is almost certain that you will be immersed in his achievements. Kaagaz Is no different. A comedy film about a small-town man who is accidentally declared dead in official documents. Determined to completely prove himself again, the man is ready to go to extremes. Kaagaz Healthy, extremely fun and the perfect brew for a relaxing Sunday afternoon.

2. Limp – Netflix

The Oscar race may still be in its early stages, but the front runners are slowly emerging and one of them is the Black and White drama directed by David Blatcher. Herman J. in the role of Gary Oldman. Mankiewicz, a drunken screenwriter who has the daunting task of finishing the screenplay of ‘Citizen Kane’ about the emerging Hollywood industry with extreme skepticism. Lame Amanda Seifred, Charles Dance and others, is also a film that takes you straight to Hollywood in the 1930s.

3. Regret – Amazon Prime Video

A show that could be popular Excuse me In many ways there was a wrong chance. Gulshan Devaiah is portrayed as someone who is not interested in living, but cannot die, Excuse me Is a black comedy in which various lives are associated with him. Although the plot is certainly creative and the characters can work well around it, the performance and screenplay let the show down. But it still provides a good viewing experience with only 10 episodes.

4. Dead to Me – Netflix

dead to me Is a comedy series about a woman determined to find the man who killed her husband on a hit-and-run. But he has a support group who, despite their hostile personalities, do not become unlikely friends. dead to me Some veteran actors such as Christina Applegate and Ed Asner are included and this is a light show that may be perfect for you after a long night of partying.

5. Mr. Robot – Amazon Prime Video

A show that will grab all your attention, Mr. Robot, Starring Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a computer hacker, is one of the best ways to welcome the weekend. The show is very fast and immediately kicks off a series of events and the story begins as the first season, with some unexpected twists. Start watching Mr robot If you don’t have plans tonight.

Kaagaz

With: Pankaj Tripathi

Release Date: January 2021

Platform: ZEE5

Afsos (Season 1)

Specialties: Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, Heba Shah

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mr robot

The show is based on Elliot Alderson, a cyber security expert who has been diagnosed with depression and social anxiety disorder. Due to his mental health issues, Alderson cannot connect with other people – until he hacks them up and departs from their lives. In the process, he eventually acts like an Internet watchman.

With: Rami Malek, Christian Slater

Release date: October 16, 2015

Loading...

Dead to Me – Netflix

dead to me There is a show about Judy and Jane, two women who share a common bond; Mourning. While Jane mourns her husband’s death and discovers a clue about the hit-and-run incident that destroyed her life, Judy finds herself at a point in her life where life builds a family All hopes are completely upset. Over a few drinks, these two women talk about happier times and encourage each other to step out of their comfort zones.

Featuring: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden

Release Date: May 3, 2019

Loading...

Lame

Featuring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfred, Lily Collins

Release Date: December 2020

Platform: Netflix

