What to watch today: 5 best shows and movies on Zee5, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video | TMTyOne.com

It’s the weekend and if you don’t plan to go anywhere and sit at home, then you want to check out some good stuff. And we are here to help. Here are the five best shows and movies on Zee5, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that you can watch today:

5 Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Zee5, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

1. Kaagaz – Sea5

Whenever someone like Pankaj Tripathi comes on screen, it is almost certain that you will be immersed in his achievements. Kaagaz Is no different. A comedy film about a small-town man who is accidentally declared dead in official documents. Determined to completely prove himself again, the man is ready to go to extremes. Kaagaz Healthy, extremely fun and the perfect brew for a relaxing Sunday afternoon.

2. Limp – Netflix

The Oscar race may still be in its early stages, but the front runners are slowly emerging and one of them is the Black and White drama directed by David Blatcher. Herman J. in the role of Gary Oldman. Mankiewicz, a drunken screenwriter who has the daunting task of finishing the screenplay of ‘Citizen Kane’ about the emerging Hollywood industry with extreme skepticism. Lame Amanda Seifred, Charles Dance and others, is also a film that takes you straight to Hollywood in the 1930s.

3. Regret – Amazon Prime Video

A show that could be popular Excuse me In many ways there was a wrong chance. Gulshan Devaiah is portrayed as someone who is not interested in living, but cannot die, Excuse me Is a black comedy in which various lives are associated with him. Although the plot is certainly creative and the characters can work well around it, the performance and screenplay let the show down. But it still provides a good viewing experience with only 10 episodes.

4. Dead to Me – Netflix

dead to me Is a comedy series about a woman determined to find the man who killed her husband on a hit-and-run. But he has a support group who, despite their hostile personalities, do not become unlikely friends. dead to me Some veteran actors such as Christina Applegate and Ed Asner are included and this is a light show that may be perfect for you after a long night of partying.

5. Mr. Robot – Amazon Prime Video

A show that will grab all your attention, Mr. Robot, Starring Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a computer hacker, is one of the best ways to welcome the weekend. The show is very fast and immediately kicks off a series of events and the story begins as the first season, with some unexpected twists. Start watching Mr robot If you don’t have plans tonight.

