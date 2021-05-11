What to watch today: Wall Street set for a lower open as tech stocks remain under pressure – CNBC

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures indicated a lower open Tuesday, a day after a tech-led sell-off saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq post their largest one-day percentage losses since March 18. Dow futures implied an opening drop of around 142 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were further in the red. (CNBC) The tech-heavy Nasdaq has had a less-than-merry start to May, already down 4% this month and sitting 5.2% below its most recent record close. The 30-stock Dow continues to outperform the other averages, going negative only Monday in a late sell-off, and it remains up 2.6% for May. Despite its 1% tumble Monday, the S&P 500 also remains modestly higher for the month. Equity markets around the globe were under pressure Tuesday after the declines in U.S. tech stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down more than 2% intraday. Most Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday, with Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex finishing lower by 3.79% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining 3.08%. However, in mainland China, the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen composite advanced 0.4% and 0.36%, respectively. (CNBC) The Labor Department’s JOLTS report — the measure of job opportunities and labor turnover — is out at 10 a.m. ET, with economists expecting it to show 7.5 million job openings as of the end of March. That would be up from the 7.4 million openings seen at the end of February. This morning’s earnings calendar will see the latest quarterly numbers from Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Hanesbrands (HBI), Aramark (ARMK) and Perrigo (PRGO), while Electronic Arts (EA), FuboTV (FUBO) and Lemonade (LMND) are among the companies reporting after the closing bell.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) lost an adjusted $2.41 per share for its latest quarter, more than the loss of $1.98 predicted by analysts, and the casino operator’s revenue fell below Wall Street forecasts. Wynn also announced its mobile gaming unit, Wynn Interactive, will become a separate publicly traded company through a merger with blank-check company Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. Roblox (RBLX) reported a 161% increase in quarterly bookings in the gaming platform company’s first report since going public. Roblox saw gaming activity surge thanks to the pandemic, as more people played games like “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity” and spent more of the company’s “Robux” digital currency for in-game purchases. Novavax (NVAX) shares tumbled after the drugmaker pushed back its timetable for seeking Covid vaccine approvals. Novavax now said it won’t apply for regulatory approval in the U.S., U.K. and Europe until the third quarter. It also pushed back its timeline for full production to the fourth quarter from the third quarter. Simon Property (SPG) reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, beating consensus forecasts by 40 cents, while the mall operator’s revenue was slightly above estimates. However, Simon also cut its full-year profit forecast and said occupancy levels would not return to 2019 levels until 2022 at the earliest. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) lost 55 cents per share for its latest quarter, more than double the 27 cent loss that analysts were anticipating. Billionaire Richard Branson’s space flight company also said it is evaluating a timeline for its next test flight, citing the need to analyze wear-and-tear issues for its Eve mothership. Callaway Golf (ELY) surged well past the 14 cent consensus estimate with adjusted quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share, while the golf equipment and apparel maker’s revenue was also well above forecasts. Callaway said demand for its products has been “unprecedented” as the pandemic recedes. 3D Systems (DDD) earned an adjusted 17 cents per share for its latest quarter, blowing past the 2 cent consensus estimate, with the 3D printer maker’s revenue also exceeding Wall Street predictions. 3D Systems also said it improved its profit margins through expense controls. Norton LifeLock (NLOK) beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, and the cybersecurity company also announced a $1.5 billion increase in its share repurchase program.

