What Tottenham stars have to say about ‘a special coach’ – Antonio Conte

Since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the Tottenham dugout in November, Antonio Conte has turned his fortunes around.

Conte has helped Tottenham return to Champions League places and has also made a big impression on the players in the dressing room.

We have seen what some of Tottenham players have to say about their manager.

Hugo Lloris

– “February was a little more difficult, but we, inside the team, we feel a progress, a real understanding of the structure it wants to give, and I think something is happening,” he told L’Equipe .

“He brought his passion, which could be extreme, his system, his style of play, and in four months, which is not really much, we feel an evolution. We hope this leads to a good end of the season.

“With him, we…