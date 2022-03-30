What was the last game that Argentina lost and reached a historic record against Ecuador? La Scaloneta equals Alfio Basil’s national team’s unbeaten record

Argentina team drew 1-1 against Ecuador at Banco Pichincha Memorial Stadium on 18th the playoffs konmebol For him World Cup Qatar 2022. Julian Alvarez And Ener Valencia He scored goals. The national team had already assured its participation in the World Cup, and with this result reached a historical record which is from 1993.



National team undefeated: When was the last time you lost?

scalonetaas the Argentine National Group directed by Lionel ScaloniWith 20 wins and 11 draws, 31 games have gone undefeated. The last defeat of the national team was on 2 July 2019 against Brazilfor the semi-finals America’s Cup, On that occasion, Albiceleste lost 2–0 with a goal from Gabriel…