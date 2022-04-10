What was the last request Mauro Viale made to his wife before she died?

This Sunday will be a year to the death of Mauro VialNews affecting the media due to the sudden departure of the journalist who was vaccinated against the corona virus without knowing that he was already infected.

He said that in line with Judaism, his fans would build a monument in his memory, where they would engraved phrases of love to remember him. Leonor VialJournalist’s widow, in an interview with Brito’s messengerin LAM.

“I am healing because he was cut off from life prematurely. He was in good health, he took care of himself, he did gymnastics, he had a diet that surpassed that of Cormilot. He was obsessed with those things. He lived to give his soul to profession and cameras”, he remarked. Leonor Vial,

“Life is hard right now…