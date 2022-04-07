What we all know about the queer cast

“The Ultimatum,” the Creators of “Love Is Blind,” Had a New Dating Show renewed for second season before the first season dropped on Netflix on April 6.

In a high-stakes dating show, six couples at a crossroads agree to begin a complicated process with the intention of helping them decide to get married.

The finale and reunion episode, both dropping on April 13, will reveal which couples stayed together, which split, and who found new partners (if any). For now, we’re monitoring the artists’ Instagrams for intel.

Here’s what we know about season two so far.

Season 2 of ‘The Ultimatum’ will have an entirely queer cast

The confirmed second season will preserve the show’s format, but feature a fully queer cast.

Here, Netflix can take a lesson from MTV’s show…