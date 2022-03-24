What We Know About North Korea’s Missile Launch

An ICBM missile test was displayed on a screen in Pyongyang, North Korea in 2017. Credit… Kim Won-jin / Agency France-Press – Getty Images

Seoul – Although North Korea has conducted four intercontinental ballistic missile tests as of Thursday, the country has never launched a missile on a trajectory that could potentially hit another continent.

Its ICBMs have grown extremely high, reaching an altitude of 3,852 miles, but they all went overboard west of Japan.

Launches at those angles were designed to prevent missiles from flying over Japan, a task that would be considered highly provocative by the United States and its allies. But he left open one of the biggest mysteries about the North Korean program: Can its missiles actually fly across a…