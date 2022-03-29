What we know about the alleged ‘poisoning’ of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in Ukraine

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and at least two Ukrainian peace negotiators reportedly suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month.

wall street journal And investigative outlet Bellingcat reported the claims, citing people familiar with the matter, who blamed hard-liners in Moscow for sabotaging peace talks with Ukraine.

The WSJ report said Abramovich and at least two senior members of Ukraine’s negotiating team were affected.

However, Reuters quoted a US official as saying on condition of anonymity that intelligence suggested an “environmental” cause for the symptoms of Abramovich and the interlocutors, “for example, not poison”.

Here’s what we know so far.

Roman Abramovich is very rich