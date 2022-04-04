What we know about the death of Jeremy Cohen, who was hit by a tram in Bobini after being attacked

On February 16, a Jewish youth was killed when he was hit by a tram in Seine-Saint-Denis. Many candidates for the presidential election condemn the attack of an anti-Semitic nature.

On 16 February, one person died after being hit by a Line 1 tram. © AFP / Ricardo Milani

Two and a half months later, the death of a young man in Bobini (Seine-Saint-Denis) takes an entirely different turn. On February 16, 2022, Jeremy Cohen, a young Jewish man, died after being hit by a tram. According to Bobigny’s public prosecutor, “Moments before the accident, the victim had faced violence”, A video posted on the social network this Monday morning shows the fight and then the crash. Many candidates react and wonder, such as Eric Zemor: “Did he die to avoid scum? Did he die because he was a Jew?”,

