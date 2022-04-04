What we know about what happened in Bukah, Ukraine

Ukraine on Sunday accused the Russian military of “massacre” in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv that was recently retaken by Ukrainian troops, where bodies of civilians were found on the streets.
This is what we know at this stage about what happened in Bucha.
a destroyed city
Buka, a commuter town of about 37,000 outside Kyiv, as well as the nearby town of Irpin, saw fierce fighting as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
On 26 February, the third day of the battle, Buka was occupied by Russian forces, and remained inaccessible for a long time…
