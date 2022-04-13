What we learned from the new Stranger Things season 4 trailer

It’s been a while since we’ve received new material from Stranger Things, three years to be exact. Well, Netflix’s retro sci-fi horror hit released a trailer for its fourth season very soon.

The new season promises more action and the return of an old friend, the Demogorgon. The trailer also features a hair metal guitarist in a bar in the Upside Down, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays into the plot.

here is the officer Netflix Stranger Things Season 4 Summary: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the outcome, our group of friends is separated for the first time – and high school Navigating the complexities hasn’t made things any easier.

Read more: BBC…