What we learned from the Spurs won over the Trail Blazers

Mini-series – or consecutive games against the same opponent – are difficult for a number of reasons. Teams get used to playing a game before moving on to study the next team, so repetition and complacency can become an issue. Similarly, repeated games give each opponent a chance to make adjustments, and the other side may or may not be ready.

They were a common occurrence in last season’s COVID-condensed schedule when the league was trying to limit travel, exposure and make contact-tracing a little easier, and for whatever reason, the Spurs weren’t very good at them. In a total of 10 miniseries, they only went 4–16: not even close to breaking without winning a single series.

There were only two such series this season: one at home and one against home.