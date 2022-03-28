What went right for the USMNT vs Panama and what it means for Wednesday in Costa Rica

About 99% of the time, these columns of mine are about strategy. How Team A set up Team B to break up, and the adjustments that Team B made to make it back to Team A, has always been the most fascinating part of the game to me. It is often the part that matters the most in terms of results as well.

But that is not always the case. And really, it’s not even More tar that side. The dirty secret is that whichever team comes out with more intensity and greater ability to execute in the big moments, there is often an explanation of who wins and who loses. You have to get your strategy and tactics right, but, to borrow a line from Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroni: “All football stuff aside, if you don’t have the right character and …