What went right, what went wrong vs Melbourne Victory

An underman Adelaide United has gone down 1-0 in an entertaining clash with old foes Melbourne Victory at Coopers Stadium on Saturday night.

Adelaide trailed within seven minutes and despite dominating the majority of the original rivalry, the hosts had no success.

The result meant the Reds fell for their second consecutive loss and fourth home loss, and are no longer victorious in four games.

What happened right? what went wrong

What went right: Understrength Reds give a good account of themselves

In fact, the result was not what was needed to cement their place in the top six, but the circumstances could be mitigated by the number of absentees. Adelaide were without their four centre-backs which means that Jesus had to…